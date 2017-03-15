The Fate Of The Furious Music Video Shows Off Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Dodge has been relentlessly teasing the Challenger SRT Demon in recent months prior to its New York Auto Show debut in April. Fortunately, we already know what the vehicle will look like, thanks to The Fate of the Furious.
Back in January, a Facebook video of Vin Diesel showed two examples of the Challenger Demon in the background and now the music video for the first single from the film’s soundtrack shows the car in even greater detail.
The video features Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo and Travis Scott, but of most interest to us are the handful of scenes that show the Demon doing some rather impressive burnouts. What’s more, a glimpse at a chase scene from the film is incorporated into the music video where at least four silver Demons can be seen driving at high speed.
Among the most obvious design changes between the Demon and the ‘regular’ Hellcat will be the installation of flared wheel arches, a new hood with an even larger scoop and a set of drag ready wheels and tires.
Beneath the reworked bodywork, we know that Dodge has been hard at work ensuring the car is appropriately demonic on the drag strip. This will include an even more powerful 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine - believed to production 757hp, and custom suspension.