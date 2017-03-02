The First Two Koenigsegg Regeras Are Ready For Delivery From Geneva

See these Koenigsegg Regeras? These aren't hypothetical configurations dreamed up by the company's employees. These have actually been built. And they'll be on display at the Geneva Motor Show next week.
The first two examples built for their eagerly awaiting customers will be displayed at the same location where the concept was revealed two years ago, and where the first pre-production version was displayed last year – bringing the story full circle right there on the floor of the Geneva Palexpo.
For those just joining us, the Regera is Koenigsegg's answer to the likes of the Porsche 918 Spyder, McLaren P1, and LaFerrari. It's based on the same hard points as the Agera (and every other Koenigsegg to date), but augments the 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with not one, not two, but three electric motors.
The hybrid powertrain delivers a combined output of 1,500 horsepower – significantly more than its German, British, or Italian rivals. The powertrain is backed by a first-of-its-kind 800-volt electrical system, but uses no transmission to speak of whatsoever. The electric motors render the gearbox obsolete.
As a result, the Regera will sprint from a standstill to 300 km/h (186 mph) in just ten seconds, and on to 400 km/h (248 mph) in less than 20 – making it quicker off the line than even the One:1 that was Koenigsegg's fastest model to date.
In other words, anyone who can get their hands on one will be in for the ride of their life. And two very fortunate individuals will be taking theirs home from Geneva this year. The first wears green-tinted carbon fiber bodywork that evokes the classic British Racing Green, with a saddle-brown leather interior. The second is done up in candy apple red and black, inside and out.
Both ride on Koenigsegg's new Tresex carbon-fiber wheels that shave 40 percent off the unsprung weight of a comparable alloy wheel, but appear to have both forgone the optional aero kit that adds extra winglets to the car's surface.
The start of the Regera's production marks the first time that Koenigsegg will be building two different versions of its signature hypercars at the same time, as it continues to offer the conventionally powered Agera alongside the new hybrid.