The Good News Is Mazda's MX-5 ND Gets A Hardtop, The Bad News Is That It's Available Only To Cup Racers

Mazda announced the availability of an official hardtop for the fourth-gen MX-5 roadster but not for the owners of the road model.
That’s because the new factory-approved hard top will be available only to the track-only MX-5 Global Cup car, which debuted back in 2014.
The prospect of an official hard top is always good news for a soft-top roadster owner and for obvious reasons; first it provides better NVH levels when fitted over the soft top, plus it protects the condition of the said soft-top, especially during the winter.
Mazda obviously didn’t want to provide an accessory which could stand in the way of the MX-5 RF’s commercial career, leaving the existing MX-5 ND owners relying on aftermarket solutions.
The new hardtop option can now be ordered through Mazda Motorsports exclusively but only from those who have committed to purchasing an MX-5 Global Cup race car. The company has priced the removable hardtop at $4420 and says that the first deliveries will begin in April.
“Now with an available hardtop, Mazda racers can compete in SCCA and NASA Club Racing and in the Pirelli World Challenge TCA class,” said David Cook, business development manager, Mazda Motorsports.