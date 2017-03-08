The Hilarious Moment A Russian Driver Slams His Door

Punishing the door to cool your nerves can backfire, as this Russian driver found out the snowy way.
The van was stuck in the snow, when the man behind the wheel decided to slam the door, for some reason. What happened next is pure comedy as the vehicle sank into the snow.
The three men were left scratching their heads, and trying to figure it out what their next approach should be, but judging by the deep snow, which was obviously beyond the off-road abilities of the car, they probably needed some help.
Needless to say, the short version of the video went viral, as in just two weeks, it gathered more than 800,000 views.