The Latest Lincoln Continental Black Label Edition Is A Rhapsody In Blue

If a Lincoln is essentially a spruced-up Ford, we're not sure quite what that would make the Black Label collection.
In addition to varied membership privileges (from free carwashes to concierge service), the Black Label treatment applies specialized color themes to a variety of Lincoln models.
The latest is called Rhapsody, and applies itself exclusively to the new Continental. Citing the latest trends in fashion, the Rhapsody edition Lincoln Continental Black Label is characterized by the color blue.
The hue is applied not only to the exterior paint in a deep tone, but throughout the interior as well. It features materials like Alcantara, supple leather, mesh, and shearling carpets in various shades of blue, giving the American luxury sedan a tranquil approach.
“We had so much inspiration, from all around us,” says Lincoln designer Marcia Salzberg. “We looked at the color of custom business suits, at nature, how day fades into night, how the sky gets so soft and velvety. We looked at our heritage, at Lincolns of the past – at how blue was such an important, signature color.”
Of course, if blue isn't your thing, the Lincoln Motor Company offers a variety of other themes. The Continental is also available in Chalet and Thoroughbred themes, while other models (like the MKC, MKZ, and MKX) offer additional themes like Modern Heritage, Indulgence, and Center Stage.