The New 2018 Audi SQ5 Has Ghastly Fake Exhaust Tips

Back in January, Audi unveiled the all-new SQ5. Both in person and on the spec sheet, it certainly appears like a serious step up from its predecessor.
Nevertheless, it appears that Audi applied some visual trickery on the new SQ5 fitting it with ghastly fake exhaust tips, among the worst we’ve ever seen, which were picked up by Reddit user Jdubbswrx.
On first glance, it looks like the potent SUV has four exhaust tips and in the description of the model on Audi’s Canadian website, the brand even specifically states that it has quad tips: "The handsome, rugged lines of the Q5 are further enhanced by the tradition of Audi S model. Lowered suspension, unique body styling and quad exhaust tips show this SUV means business," reads the company's description of the car.
However, if you look closely, the ‘tips’ are totally fake and where the exhausts should sit is instead matte black plastic surrounded by a silver shroud.
For some unknown reason, Audi has instead decided to cut the exhausts short meaning they end just after the large central muffler and point directly towards the ground.
At the car’s public debut in Detroit, these fake exhaust tips went unnoticed, but curiously, the official press images of the model appear to show real quad exhausts, like the previous SQ5.
Audi certainly isn’t alone in adopting fake exhausts. Cars like the Lexus IS F and Ferrari California have become infamous with having exhausts that don’t actually attach to the tips. Heck, even the Peugeot 308 GT is guilty of having fake tips, just like the new SQ5.