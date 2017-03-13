The New Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio Might Have Just Kicked The M3 Off Its Thrown

It was arguably a long wait but Alfa Romeo has finally managed to give us a proper sports sedan with the Giulia Quadrifoglio.
Exactly how good is the new Alfa Romeo though? Well, as it turns out, pretty good, with the guys over at Motor Trend unable to keep themselves from uploading yet another video review of the Giulia, only this time the Italian four-door sedan gets a more thorough examination.
In a segment long-dominated by the Germans and with equally impressive models from the U.S. and Japan, Alfa Romeo finally returns with a car that’s not a half-baked attempt.
The new rear-drive platform has allowed the company’s engineers to infuse the new Giulia with probably the sweetest handling in its class, featuring a direct front end with a stable rear, allowing the driver to comfortably push to the limit.
The Ferrari-engineered twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 also helps the case of the Giulia Quadrifoglio; featuring 503hp and 442lb-ft of peak torque, it enables the new Alfa to accelerate from zero to 62mph (100km/h) in 3.9 seconds while topping out at 190mph (305km/h).
Is this the Alfa Romeo we were waiting for three decades? The short answer is yes, but if you want a slightly longer one, head over to the video linked below.