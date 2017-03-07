The New B5 Bi-Turbo G30 Is Alpina's Quickest Yet With 600 Horses On Tap

The new BMW 5 Series just started reaching dealers last month. So it may be a while before the new M5 is ready. But in the meantime, Alpina is filling the void with its new B5 Bi-Turbo.
Revealed at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the new B5 is Alpina's fastest-accelerating vehicle yet. All it takes is 3.5 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour from a standstill.
Keep the throttle pegged to the floor and you'll pass 124 mph in 11.4 seconds, eventually topping out at 205 mph. Just the ticket for a high-speed romp down a derestricted stretch of the Autobahn, in short. And Alpina pulled every trick in the book to make sure it would be.
For starters, the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 kicks out 600 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. That's slightly more power but significantly more torque than the 30 Jahre edition that was the most potent M5 to date.
The new B5 also features all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, and an eight-speed automatic transmission with Connected Shift technology to anticipate the required gear based on GPS data.
Perhaps best of all is that while the M5 has traditionally been a sedan-only affair, the B5 is offered as a wagon as well. Prices in Germany (including 19% tax) start at €112,000 – or €7,700 more than BMW charged locally for the outgoing M5 before the order books closed. Deliveries kick off in September.