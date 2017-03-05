The New Fiesta ST Would Make For Chic Cabrio, But Would Anyone Buy It?

Ford has a new generation Fiesta out that comes in 3- and 5-door flavors, including a heated up ST model. These days, it's all about SUVs, which is why Ford has added a crossover-flavored version to the Fiesta's range as well.
Convertibles, on the other hand, and especially ones the size of a Fiesta, are a dying breed that mainly live on the minds of people like XTomi who imagined the ST with its roof chopped off and two roll bars that sit behind the rear seats.
In the meantime, the actual new Ford Fiesta ST is getting ready for its public debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The first units of the potent supermini will arrive at dealers early next year.
The ST swaps the previous model's 1.6-liter turbo four for a new 1.5-liter three-cylinder EcoBoost. It produces 197 horses and 214 pound-feet (290 Nm) of torque, which translates into a 6.7sec time needed for the 0-62 mph (100 km/h) sprint.