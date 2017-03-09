The New Hero Cars In The Fate Of The Furious Look Amazing

The cars were always the main stars in the Fast N’ Furious franchise and the same apparently goes for the eighth installment of the series.
Thanks to the Mighty Car Mods boys, this is our first look on the new hero cars of the Fate of the Furious, including a wide-bodied Subaru BRZ, a modded Corvette Stingray and a batshit-crazy Dodge Charger among others.
Marty and Moog paid a visit to the workshop where the cars were born and spoke with Dennis McCarthy, the man responsible for plenty of F&F hero cars since the Tokyo Drift film.
Whether you are a fan of the franchise or not, you have to admit that the world of movie cars is an exciting one and getting to hear details about how they were made is always very interesting.
The Fate of the Furious is going to feature some epic cars indeed, but at this point you wouldn’t expect anything less. The movie hits theaters on April 14.