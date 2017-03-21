The Rarest Of The McLaren F1s Is As Magnificent As You Think

With 106 units ever made and 64 of them being road-legal, the McLaren F1 isn’t exactly what someone would call a common sight on the roads.
However in this particularly interesting corner of the supercar universe, some F1s are much more special than the others.
And by some we mean two really; Only two McLaren F1s left the factory with the high downforce pack and this is one of them. The pack itself includes an impressive fixed rear wing, a bigger front splitter and some gorgeous louvres on the front clamshell.
This particular car also happens to feature a set of larger wheels, different suspension and more importantly an LM-spec race engine which revs 1,000rpm higher than the standard V12, making an astonishing 680hp.
It belongs to Andrew Bagnall, an entrepreneur and amateur racing driver from New Zealand, who has owned the car with the chassis #18 for more than 10 years now. And unlike many of his fellow McLaren F1 owners, he takes it out for a drive once a month.
“The modifications have turned it from a comfortable, easy roadgoing car to a very taut quasi-racing machine for the road,” he says. “It changes gear with a snap like no other car on the planet.”
Andrew also owns one similarly specced P1 but his F1 is clearly his favorite. “I’ve owned, raced, driven a lot of nice cars and most of them pass on to someone else after a few years, but this car is so extraordinary and I just love it so much every time I hop into it that I would feel real loss if I let it go,” he adds.