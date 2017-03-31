The Stig Hits 100 MPH In 600cc Bumper Car

Remember when you were a little kid and were absolutely thrilled at jumping behind the wheel of a bumper car? If you do the same when you're older, you may be shocked at just how slow bumper cars are. Well, not any more.
YouTuber Colin Furze recently set out to create the world's fastest bumper car and in his effort to set a Guinness world record, recruited the help of The Stig.
Whereas normal bumper cars are electric, this example has been outfitted with a 600cc motorcycle engine delivering 100 hp but from the outside, looks totally standard.
Sure, a bumper car isn't very aerodynamic but The Stig managed to hit a top speed of just over 100 mph (160 km/h), claiming the world record in emphatic style.
Although driving a bumper car at 100 mph appears thrilling, we'll probably stick with those at the local theme park.