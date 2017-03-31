These Are The Racing Liveries Of All Six Audi RS5 DTM Cars

About a month before the new DTM season kicks off, Audi has presented the official liveries of their six RS5 racers.
All wear the names of the automaker's partners, including an RS5 with livery from lifestyle magazine for men Playboy, which will be driven by Nico Muller, and from energy drink manufacturer Red Bull that will be put through its paces by Mattias Ekstrom.
AutoBild Motorsport magazine has signed an Audi RS5 DTM as well, with Rene Rast in the driver's seat, whereas the Hoffmann Group and ARAL Ultimate racers will be piloted by Jamie Green and Loic Duval, respectively. Finally, the technology company Schaeffler's car will see Mike Rockenfeller grabbing the wheel.
All six vehicles will take place in the final pre-season tests at Hockenheim, next week, from April 3 to 6, with the session kicking off on Monday, at 2 pm. Some sections of the grandstands will be opened for fans, and admission will be free.
The 2017 DTM season will start at the Hockenheimring, on May 5, and tickets can already be purchased.