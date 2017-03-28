This 1989 Tatra 613 Was A KGB Staff Car And It Can Be Yours For $8,000

Every once in a while, you find something on eBay that just makes you shake your head and smile at the same time.
Meet the Tatra 613, a car that was hand-built in Czechoslovakia during the Communist Era, for government use. This means that if you weren't employed by some special agency, odds are you couldn't buy one.
According to the ebay ad, this particular one was commissioned for the Soviet KGB, so you better stop asking questions about it right about now!
Just kidding. Here's what you should know: It's got a rear-mounted 200 HP 3.5-liter air cooled V8 engine, a 4-speed manual transmission, dual independent gas heaters, plus some special KGB equipment like the unique Quick-Disconnect magnet-mounted roof police lights, a hidden undercover siren with Euro-tones, a removable magnet-mounted antenna and a hidden kill-switch.
Even though the car was built roughly 28 years ago, it's got only 25,153 km on the clock, which is the equivalent of 15,629 miles - making this sound like even more of a "steal".