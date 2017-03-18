This 2,500 HP Nissan Patrol Is From Another Planet

Did you think the now infamous GT-R-powered Nissan Patrol from The Grand Tour was the world’s craziest? Well, think again, as that title is held by a tuning shop dubbed AAP.
The company’s bright orange Patrol features a bespoke powertrain that delivers an “easy” 2,500 hp and along the standing mile, recently managed to reach an astonishing 206.9 mph (333 km/h).
In the onboard footage of the record run, the rear-wheel drive behemoth spins its tires off the line but in second gear, manages to hold on to more traction before firing down the empty airfield at truly mind-blowing speeds. Even the driver seems amazed, with his eyes almost popping out of his head and slamming through the gears as if he was smashing a sledgehammer against a concrete wall.
Hell, this patrol is so fast that the passenger door flew off at top speed!