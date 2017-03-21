This 707HP Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Convertible Will Cost You $90k

Remember last year's Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat that had its roof hacked off? Well, now you can buy your very own example.
Finished in a Plum Crazy Pearlcoat, which is Drop Top Customs' (the company that built it) way of saying purple, it comes with a price tag of $89,999, from VeroBeachChrysler in Florida.
This doesn’t make it a bargain, but it undercuts the previous model by almost $50k.
Its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 lump remains unaffected, meaning that it's still good for 707 horses and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque, which normally push the coupe from rest to 62 mph (100 km/h) in the low 4sec, and allow it to cover the 1/4 mile in less than 11 seconds.
Leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, navigation system, and 8.4-inch infotainment system should interest a potential buyer. However, if making noise is the only thing you're into, then learn that decibels come not just from the engine, but also from a premium Harman Kardon sound system, with 18 speakers.