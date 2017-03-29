This Awesome ’48 Cadillac Restomod Hides A Brand New ATS-V Underneath

This is restomodding at its finest, with the Ringbrothers creating yet another masterpiece in the form of this 1948 Madam V Cadillac Coupe.
The idea behind the project was quite simple, as they wanted to dress a 2016 ATS-V with the body from a 1948 Cadillac Coupe but the execution was far more complicated as you can imagine.
The shop had to tear apart four cars in total in order to create Madam V, including two 1948 fastback coupes, a 2015 ATS-V and a brand new 2016 ATS-V.
After stripping the newer cars to their bare bones, the shop went on and stretched the 2016 chassis by 14 inches in order for the new body to fit. Speaking of which, almost everything had to be modded or custom-made out of carbon fiber as their goal was to build a car that looked like it came out of the factory.
There are a ton of details going on here, from the rear window coming out of a Dodge Viper’s windscreen to the relocated front shock towers, this thing is just insane on so many levels.
Watch Jay Leno nerding out with the creators of the Madam V on the video linked below.