This Bentley Continental GT Off-Roader Is Either Fake...Or A Mustang
| By Sergiu Tudose |
What we have here is something Mad Max would drive if his pre-Thunder Dome lifestyle was a lot more 1%-ish.
It's not only more comfortable and better suited for rough terrain than his Interceptor (the original one), but is also a lot more quirky - you wouldn't normally label a Bentley as a post-apocalypse daily driver, now would you?
But enough about what this car is. Let's actually talk about what it isn't, because odds are you're not looking at the real thing. We could go and assume the image is fake, or better yet, assume that underneath that Continental GT shell lies a Ford Mustang.
We've seen what people can do when it comes to Bentley clones. Take this recent Mustang-based Continental GT replica for instance. It would have anybody believe in its authenticity if that person was standing sufficiently far away.
Of course this particular one, posted on the Battlecars Reddit thread, is a lot easier to identify from a distance. The wide wheel arches, hatch-mounted fuel canisters and spare wheel pretty much say everything you need to know, regarding its purpose.
