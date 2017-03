This Bentley Continental GT Off-Roader Is Either Fake...Or A Mustang

What we have here is something Mad Max would drive if his pre-Thunder Dome lifestyle was a lot more 1%-ish.It's not only more comfortable and better suited for rough terrain than his Interceptor (the original one), but is also a lot more quirky - you wouldn't normally label a Bentley as a post-apocalypse daily driver, now would you?But enough about what this car is. Let's actually talk about what it isn't, because odds are you're not looking at the real thing . We could go and assume the image is fake, or better yet, assume that underneath that Continental GT shell lies a Ford Mustang.We've seen what people can do when it comes to Bentley clones. Take this recent Mustang-based Continental GT replica for instance. It would have anybody believe in its authenticity if that person was standing sufficiently far away.Of course this particular one, posted on the, is a lot easier to identify from a distance. The wide wheel arches, hatch-mounted fuel canisters and spare wheel pretty much say everything you need to know, regarding its purpose.