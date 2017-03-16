This Blue McLaren P1 Is The Most Expensive Ever

A stunning blue 2015 McLaren P1 has become the most expensive example ever sold at auction after fetching $2.39 million over the weekend.
Sold by Gooding & Company, this P1 is finished in a bespoke shade dubbed Professor 2 Blue, a color which was modified a number of times before eventually meeting the vision of the owner. Alongside the blue, it includes a number of red accents and matte black and silver wheels.
The cabin is also totally bespoke. It has custom moulded seats with upholstery to mimic the seat pattern of the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona. Additionally, the owner had a custom passenger-side vanity mirror installed for his wife with “You look beautiful” etched into the glass. The car was also signed by McLaren design director Frank Stephensen and Ron Dennis before it left the factory.
With just 1,100 miles on the clock, it hasn’t even been fully broken in and is now the most expensive P1 publicly sold, selling for significantly more than an opinion-splitting green carbon example last year.