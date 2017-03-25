This Brabus 850 Convertible Shows How To Mix Colors The Right Way

It seems that creating one of the world's fastest cars is never enough without an appropriate color theme to take your breath away, right before you experience some serious G's.
For those of you who haven't been introduced to the Brabus 850 Convertible, know that this ride will practically out-run just about anything you throw at it.
It's even quicker than the new Bentley Continental Supersports, which is almost mind boggling. The reason why it's so fast is mostly because it has left its S63 AMG persona behind, replacing it with something heavily upgraded, something capable of putting down 850 PS (838 HP) and 1,450 Nm (1,069 lb-ft) of torque.
With the help of a 7-speed automatic and Mercedes' 4MATIC all-wheel drive system, the Brabus 850 Cabrio will sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds before maxing out at 350 km/h (217 mph), and that's only because its tires won't allow it to go faster, even though it could.
The Brabus 850 Cabrio sits closer to the road thanks to its lowered ride height (15 mm / 0.6 inches), and looks more aggressive than the S63, mostly because of its carbon fiber aero kit - which in this case, creates an interesting contrast to the all-white body, as does the red interior.