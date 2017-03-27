This Canadian's Last Name Was Too Dirty For Vanity License Plate

A driver in Nova Scotia has had his vanity license plate cancelled after a single complaint regarding a separate interpretation of the man’s family name.
Speaking to CBC News, Troy Grabher expressed his disbelief that his father’s plate was cancelled after a single complaint. Lorne Grabher has been driving on the roads of Nova Scotia with the plate for 25 years and Troy has had no issues using the family name on his Alberta vanity plate.
The complaint that led to the cancellation suggests that people could interpret the name as misogynistic and promoting violence against women.
“If that person's mind is going to think it's something against women, that's their own fault. I thought it was super disrespectful of the government to even yank someone's last name,” Troy Grabher told reporters.
On the back of this story making international headlines, Troy is hopeful that the Nova Scotia motor vehicle registry will eventually reverse its decision.