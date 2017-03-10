This Chevy Impala Wants To Be A Fast And Furious R34 Skyline

If you’re a fan of Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift, then we have a very humorous treat for you, this customized 2004 Chevrolet Impala.
Currently for sale on Craigslist, it has been fitted with so many aftermarket components that it barely resembles an Impala. The front, for example, is now dominated by a Nissan Skyline R34-inspired bumper as well as a set of custom headlights, a black grille and oddly, a (Ford?) Cobra snake emblem.
The entire car has been painted in matte green and fitted with a set of ‘fully sick bro’ 20-inch chrome wheels and impossibly low-profile tires. There’s even a rear bumper with twin exhaust cut outs but only a single tailpipe. Even the taillights have been totally blacked out but curiously, the central brake light remains red. From some angles, it looks as glorious as the Mona Lisa.
All jokes aside, the owner says it includes a custom exhaust system, has a clean title and 136,000 miles on the odometer, all for a measly $3,500. Not bad for a teenager’s first whip.