This Copper Ferrari 246 GTS Is A Shining Tribute To The 1970s

We've been on a bit of a bent lately, geeking out of Ferraris in unusual colors. Like that electric-green 458 Spider, or the yellow LaFerrari. But this... this is something else.
What you're looking at is a 1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS, decked out in a rare shade of copper called Nocciola Metallizzato (or metallic hazelnut). It's one of just 72 that left the Maranello factory in that color, it's beautifully preserved, and it's going up for auction next weekend.
This Dino was imported fresh off the assembly line to the United States by Ferrari's legendary North American distributor Luigi Chinetti, and delivered new to one Lee H. Williams through a dealership in Atlanta, Georgia.
Williams drove it sparingly for less than a decade before he put it in storage, preserving it as a time capsule of its era. He took it out of storage in 1997 and sold it, since passing through the hands of a couple of owners, but only putting on 20,000 miles over the course of its history.
Though lacking the chairs and flares that collectors look for, RM Sotheby's describes it as being in “exceptionally original condition throughout,” and even comes with its original jack kit, tool roll, and leather-bound owner's manual, with an extensive file documenting its history.
The auctioneer expects it to fetch between $350k and $450k when the gavel drops on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Amelia Island in Florida. Check it out in the gallery of photographs taken by Erik Fuller for RM Sotheby's.