This Crazy Toyota Corolla iM Drifter Has 1,000HP And RWD

The Toyota Corolla is far from the most exciting car on the market. In fact, it’s one of the least exciting.
Nevertheless, the Papadakis Racing team of Formula Drift world champion Fredric Aasbo have used a Corolla iM as the basis of their latest drifting monster and launched the car in the most Japanese way possible.
The launch film of the car closely mimics the opening sequence of Japanese manga series Initial D and includes the same scenes and driving shots. If you have ever watched Initial D, it will be instantly familiar.
Typically, the Corolla is front-wheel drive, but with a rear-wheel drive conversion, it can be an impressive drift car, kicking out its tail at every opportunity. Oh, having a 2.4-liter turbocharged Toyota engine with nitrous that delivers 1,000 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque also helps to send it sideways.