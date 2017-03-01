This 'Dark Knight Edition' BMW i8 Is Straight Outta Japan

Thanks to its already futuristic design, it doesn't take much to make the BMW i8 look like it belongs in the DC Universe.
Dubbed the 'Dark Knight Edition', this i8 is wearing Energy Motor Sport's Evo i8 body kit, which consists of custom front bumper kit, rear wing, over fender with duct, rear flipper kit and mirror cover.
Buyers can also get all the custom bits either in what the Japanese firm calls "Standard Edition", or go for the full carbon fiber package, which is obviously the pricier option.
Other mods include a custom exhaust system and massive 21" wheels, while the interior features an abundance of red leather
Also, you need to look close in order to see that aside from the playing cards tattooed within the hood scoop, the Evo i8 also features the Joker's "HaHaHaHa" printed subtly across the doors and rear panels - remarkably similar to Joker's tattoos from the movie Suicide Squad.