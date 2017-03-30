This Ferrari-Powered Ford Hot Rod Has A Split Personality

Ford and Ferrari have had something of a colorful relationship, to say the least.
Enzo Ferrari famously snubbed a proposed buyout from Henry Ford II in 1963, setting the American on a mission to beat the Italian at his own game. The GT40 was the result, and a classic rivalry ensued.
None of that seemed to have bothered the creator of the car you see here, though. It's a 1932 Ford three-window coupe – a longtime favorite of hot-rodders. But this one has a Ferrari engine... and an identity crises to go with it.
The 3.0-liter V8 engine is ostensibly similar to the one you'd have found in a Ferrari Mondial or 308 GTB in the late 1980s, fitted with twin turbochargers. The resulting 950 horsepower is channeled through a six-speed Tremec transmission with a competition-spec clutch.
It's also been equipped with an independent rear suspension, KW shocks, 18-inch alloys, 15-inch disc brakes with four-pot calipers, a full roll cage, five-point harnesses, and a suitably Maranello-esque scarlet paintjob – complete with Prancing Horse shields.
If this car were a person, it'd need a lot of therapy to sort out its split personality. Fortunately it's a machine – and one that's available for purchase. MP Classics out of West Hollywood, California, has it listed on JamesEdition for $250,000, which would be enough to put you in a new 488 GTB. But while that would likely handle better, this hot rod looks like it'd be at least as much fun... and a whole lot more original.