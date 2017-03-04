This Guy Must Really Want A BMW i8 - Any Idea What Car It Is?

As we well know, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and one Iranian car owner has taken that to the extreme.
While we have no idea what car we’re looking at, it’s pretty obvious that it has taken design inspiration from the hybrid BMW i8 by combining that cutting-edge German styling with a box-shaped sedan.
Perhaps the most eye-catching element of the i8 are its rear flanks and the design of the taillights which seamlessly connect the rear fascia with body lines stretching down from the roof. They were one of the highlights of the original concept car and to many people’s surprise, actually made it through to the production i8.
This Iranian i8 fan has tried to mimic this look with white components that flow down either side of the rear window, float above the decklid and curve their way down to the base of the bumper. What’s more, further inspiration has been taken from the i8 with a white fascia that sits in place of the i8’s rear-end that appears to be giving birth to a Porsche 911.
