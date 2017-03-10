This Is The Alpine A110 Video We've All Been Waiting For

Any mid-engined, rear-wheel drive sports car driven hard on Col de Turini would capture our attention, but it's an extra special when it's a brand-new model like Alpine's new A110.
With the 2016 FIA WEC LMP2 champ Nicolas Lapierre behind the wheel, the A110 'Berlinette' was put through its paces in the Alps, powering its 1.8-liter turbo lump through the corners.
Engineered in the same spirit as its predecessors, the all-new Alpine A110 celebrated its world premiere in Geneva, where it will remain on display until March 19.
Subsequently to its presentation, series production will begin at the brand's factory in Dieppe, with deliveries to start late 2017 in Continental Europe, and next year in the UK and Japan.
We'll remind you that the A110 takes 4.5 seconds to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill, and will keep going up to an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).
Alpine has no manual gearbox on offer, as there's only a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the rear wheels, with three modes to select from.