This Is How The BMW App Can Be Used To Prank Your Friends

Controlling some of the functions of a car using a smartphone app is quite common these days, but what if someone decides to pull a prank on you?
CarWow's Mat Watson fell victim to one of his colleagues, who used his intelligent device to lock the new BMW 5-Series, with the key inside it, while the team was getting ready to shoot a review.
Getting access to it was relatively easy, as he took the executive saloon for a short drive before, and asked BMW to sync his phone, thus allowing him to activate the headlights, start the air conditioning, and, of course, lock or unlock it.
After he had a good laugh about it and saw the team getting bored for some 30 minutes, during which they contacted the automaker to see if they can remotely unlock the car, he gave the guys a call, revealing his plan and trying to blame BMW for making this possible.
Some consumers may not be very fond of this tech, being afraid that they'll probably lose their cars to some criminal masterminds, but if a thief would indeed want your ride, then you might as well wave goodbye to it, no matter if it's tech-friendly or not.