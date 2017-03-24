This Is What An Aston Martin F1 Factory Team Could Look Like

If you're a little disappointed that Aston Martin chose to build the Valkyrie alongside Red Bull instead of challenging them directly in Formula One, these renderings offer a sweet & sour glimpse at what might have been.
There haven't been Aston Martin-to-Formula One talks in quite a while now. In fact, the last time we heard anything serious was back in late 2015 when Force India boss Vijay Mallaya was talking about being open to changing the team name if the right title sponsor comes along.
Back then, some were actually saying that Force India would become Aston Martin Racing come 2016, yet it never came to pass.
Still, thanks to Sean Bull Liveries, we can keep dreaming, or at least imagining what Aston Martin could have looked like if they were entering the 2017 Formula One season.
Aside from the main livery, inspired by current Aston Martin Racing vehicles, there's also a Gulf livery, as well as one that's predominantly green, which actually reminds us of Jaguar, back when they were racing in F1, between 2000 and 2004.
As for the number 77 on the front of the car, sorry to say, that's already taken by Valtteri Bottas.