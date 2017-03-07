This Is What The Sbarro Mojave Really Looks Like

After teasing us last week with a digitally rendered image, students at the Ecole Espera Sbarro finally had their work in the public eye at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
The car is called the Mojave, and while the salt flats of Bonneville are indeed better known in automotive circles, Sbarro went with Mojave because that's where the first-ever hot rod races were held, back in the 1930s.
Visually, this concept was inspired by both hot rods as well as street rods, while technically, it integrates touch sensing and haptic feedback functions developed by Bosch.
Pop open the hood and you'll find a 294 HP Jaguar-sourced 4.0-liter V8 unit, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission borrowed from BMW. Also, since composite materials were used for the construction of the body, the concept weighs just 1,060 kg (2,336 lbs).
As for those flashy OZ Zeus wheels, they measure 10.5 x 20" at the front and 12 x 20" at the rear.