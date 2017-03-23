This Purple Ford Mustang Is The Ultimate Drift Car

Vaughn Gitten Jr’s Ford Mustang RTR has become one of the most well-known cars in the world of drifting and now, it has a twin.
American drifter Chelsea DeNofa has just signed up to one of the biggest teams in Formula Drift and rather than the BMW 3-Series he used to drive, will now be piloting a custom Mustang painted black and purple and sitting on bright gold wheels.
Visually, DeNofa’s Mustang is pretty much identical to Gitten Jr’s car and appears to feature the same drivetrain, meaning its potent V8 delivers around 900 hp in competition trim.
You can keep your JDM drift cars, we’ll take a Mustang RTR anyday.