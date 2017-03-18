This Quirky Mini-Me Jeep Wrangler Looks So Cute

While we can only speculate what the owner of this car wanted to achieve with such a drastic transformation, at least no one can say this thing doesn't have enough ground clearance.
The fact that it's carefully styled on the outside would have us believe that this modded Wrangler won't be getting too dirty anytime soon, not with those shiny wheels on.
But if its owner wanted to, we reckon they could clear just about any obstacle with it, that is if they're not too busy admiring what they did to it in terms of mods.
Unfortunately, we have zero information on it, but those custom body panels almost make this Wrangler look as if it was just unpacked from a toy set.
That rear end, however, does kind of remind us of the convertible Suzuki Vitara from the early 90's, but other than that, it's shiny, quirky and mean all at the same time.
Photos imgur , Thanks to Dmitry for the tip!