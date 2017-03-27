This Rare Mercedes SLR 722 S Roadster Needs A New Home

Before AMG started making Mercedes' flagship sports cars, and before McLaren branched out on its own, the two collaborated on the SLR. Production never exceeded a few hundred each year, leaving the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren as something of a rare beast. Even in such exclusive company, though, some examples stand out as rarer still. Like the one you see here.
What you're looking at is a 722 S Roadster – one of only 150 made. And it's currently listed for sale in Saudi capital of Riyadh.
The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722 S Roadster (got all that?) followed the previous 722 coupe, packing a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 tuned to deliver 640 horsepower (instead of 557). Channeled (however unfortunately) through a five-speed automatic transmission, the roadster could run up to 62 in 3.6 seconds and not give out until it had topped 208 miles per hour.
Released in 2009. just a year before production ended entirely, the 722 S was one of the top versions of the SLR – arguably supplanted only by the Stirling Moss edition speedster. McLaren only made 75 of those, though, make them twice as rare as this roadster and rarely seen on the second-hand market.
If it tickles your fancy, one of the last real supercars to wear the Silver Star is offered with 13,670 miles on the clock for $745,000.