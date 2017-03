This Rover 45 Was Sold For £3 Or $4 on eBay!

PHOTO GALLERY

It seems that if you really try hard, you could end up owning a daily-driver for as little as £3.19, or roughly $4.The question is, just how much are you willing to sacrifice in order to get from Point A to Point B? If the answer to that question is "a lot", thenhas just the thing for you - namely a base spec 17-year old Rover 45 with a 1.4-liter engine.They even managed to find it in a, with a valid MoT until late summer. Apparently everything works on it as well, and from a distance, it seems it should do a decent job as a regular, everyday hatchback said HonestJohn.co.uk's Editorial Director, Daniel Harrison.The car was apparently purchased in an online auction on eBay , which means that anybody could have bid on the Rover. As for it being the cheapest car in the UK, it's entirely possible seen as how it was purchased for the price of a bus ticket.