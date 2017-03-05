This Rover 45 Was Sold For £3 Or $4 on eBay!

It seems that if you really try hard, you could end up owning a daily-driver for as little as £3.19, or roughly $4.
The question is, just how much are you willing to sacrifice in order to get from Point A to Point B? If the answer to that question is "a lot", then Honest John has just the thing for you - namely a base spec 17-year old Rover 45 with a 1.4-liter engine.
They even managed to find it in a "very tidy condition", with a valid MoT until late summer. Apparently everything works on it as well, and from a distance, it seems it should do a decent job as a regular, everyday hatchback.
"We think this may be the cheapest used car in Britain," said HonestJohn.co.uk's Editorial Director, Daniel Harrison. "And while buying it may have been initially for a bit of fun, there are a couple of serious points to take from this."
"First, that the UK has some of the cheapest - if not THE cheapest - used cars in Europe, meaning that you can run a half-decent car even if you're on a tight budget and second that our consumerist society leads to massive depreciation, or otherwise perfectly usable cars being prematurely scrapped.
"There are few other places in the world where you could find a fully functional used car this cheaply, but the very fact that we did it proves that it's entirely possible."
The car was apparently purchased in an online auction on eBay, which means that anybody could have bid on the Rover. As for it being the cheapest car in the UK, it's entirely possible seen as how it was purchased for the price of a bus ticket.