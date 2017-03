This Tiny Suzuki Kei Pickup Truck Has An LS V8!

VIDEO

The tiny Suzuki Mighty Boy is one of the most iconic models to be spawned from Japan’s love of ‘kei cars’.Designed as a pocket-sized pickup truck, it has enough room in the bed for about two and half hammers yet somehow, a crazy Mighty Boy owner from Australia has managed to cram an LS V8 engine under its skin Appropriately nicknamed ‘Loopy’, it is so ridiculously over-powered that when it hit a skid pad during a local event , it sent thick plumes of smoke into the air for over two minutes before there was nothing left of the tires.It is so small that you may actually have to do a double take that it is a real car and not just a large RC toy.