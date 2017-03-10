This Toyota 86 Got A Tuned Nissan GT-R Engine Transplant

When trying to create the ultimate "sleeper" car, achieving a 1:1 power to weight ratio is what we call a job well done.
The car in question is a Toyota GT86, and according to the description of the video, it was one of the first ones to land down under. Of course, as nice as that is, it still came with a stock boxer engine, which for some people is never enough.
Like Mark from StreetFX for example. He went from setup to setup until he decided to replace the factory engine with a twin turbo unit from a Nissan GT-R R35. What followed was a sequential gearbox mated to the 4.1-liter stroked engine, which now puts down 1,300 horsepower.
The reason why this car is a "1:1" is because it weighs no more than 2,800 lbs (1,270 kg), so let's just say you won't want to be racing this thing in a straight line anytime soon, regardless of what you drive.
The owner also added a widebody kit in order to complete the transformation - which makes sense if you want to advertise the fact that your ride is anything but stock.