This Toyota 86 Got A Tuned Nissan GT-R Engine Transplant

VIDEO

When trying to create the ultimate "sleeper" car , achieving a 1:1 power to weight ratio is what we call a job well done.The car in question is a Toyota GT86 , and according to the description of the video, it was one of the first ones to land down under. Of course, as nice as that is, it still came with a stock boxer engine, which for some people is never enough.Like Mark fromfor example. He went from setup to setup until he decided to replace the factory engine with a twin turbo unit from a Nissan GT-R R35. What followed was a sequential gearbox mated to the 4.1-liter stroked engine, which now puts down 1,300 horsepower.The reason why this car is a "1:1" is because it weighs no more than 2,800 lbs (1,270 kg), so let's just say you won't want to be racing this thing in a straight line anytime soon, regardless of what you drive.The owner also added a widebody kit in order to complete the transformation - which makes sense if you want to advertise the fact that your ride is anything but stock.