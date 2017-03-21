This Video Shows That Tesla's Updated Autopilot System Is Far From Perfect

In October last year, Tesla announced that all of its new models would be fitted with the hardware needed to offer fully-autonomous driving.
Due to the vastly different setup of Autopilot 2.0 compared to the original system, the Silicon Valley automaker said that the self-driving functionalities would slowly be rolled out to customers via rear-world driving tests.
Fast forward to March 2017, and those Tesla models fitted with the new Autopilot hardware now offer Autosteer and traffic-aware cruise control features but as the video below shows, there are still some serious kinks to work out.
The clip was uploaded by a Model S 75 owner and shows the Autopilot system having some serious difficulty remaining in its lane on both relatively straight roads and when attempting to make sharp turns.
One of the most controversial things about Tesla’s Autopilot system has always been that the brand uses its owners to test and validate the advanced self-driving systems. This video highlights some of the potential dangers associated with this.