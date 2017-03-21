This Well-Conditioned Acura Integra Type R Looks Like An Interesting Buy

If you're a fan of older, naturally aspirated sporty cars, this 17-year old Acura Integra Type R could make a great addition to your driveway.
The listing is currently up on Bringatrailer, and as of right now, the largest bid stands at just $1,000 with 7 days still to go.
What makes this Integra Type R an interesting purchase, aside from the 1.8-liter VTEC inline-four and the 5-speed manual transmission, is the fact that it is accident-free and that it comes with its original window sticker, service records, factory books, three original keys, and a spare valve cover.
That 1.8-liter VTEC does have 98,000 miles (157,715 km) on it, but according to the ad, a new timing belt and water pump were added this year alone by the seller. Also, the 5-speed manual is said to be in good shape, and bidders can take comfort in knowing the car comes with a full maintenance history.
As for the interior, the ad states that everything is stock, and from a distance, the cabin looks very well kept.
A total of only 3,823 Integra Type R models were ever produced, and at one point, back in 1997, the car held the title for the most power per liter (108 HP per liter) of any naturally aspirated piston engine ever produced for the US market.