Thousands Of Volkswagen Diesels Stashed At Abandoned NFL Stadium

Thousands of defective diesel Volkswagens are currently being stored at the Pontiac Silverdome, much to the displeasure of the city.
As the footage below shows, Volkswagen has filled expansive parking lots with the vehicles it has bought back from customers in the midst of the dieselgate scandal. However, according to the city of Pontiac, the owners of the stadium have violated a number of codes by allowing the vehicles to be stored there.
The Oakland Press reports that in February, the city filed six separate complaints against Triple Investment Group that include violations of the building and safety code, municipal code and zoning ordinances. Additionally, it is alleged that the stadium’s owners have violated a code that stipulates they need a special business license to store vehicles.
Volkswagen started buying back vehicles affected by its emissions-manipulating software late last year and in total, about 475,000 Volkswagen 2.0-liter TDI owners in the United States can sell their vehicles back to the carmaker at pre-scandal prices.