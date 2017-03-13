Three BMW M8 Models Reportedly Given The Production Green Light

BMW has reportedly given the green light to not one, not two but three models set to resurrect the M8 badge.
BMW Blog claims to have received word from several sources close to the German automaker that an M8 Coupe, M8 Convertible and M8 Gran Coupe are all on the drawing board at BMW and will top out the upcoming 8-Series range.
Unsurprisingly, BMW hasn’t released any details about these three M8 body styles but it is claimed that the coupe will be the first to arrive in 2019. It will then be followed by the M8 Convertible and M8 Gran Coupe in 2020.
The 8-Series badge will be adopted by successors to the 6-Series Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe and it is appropriate that the company will apply the fabled M8 badge to these range-topping models.
While a BMW M8 has never previously been offered to customers, a prototype was created in the 1990’s. It remained locked away until 2010 and was installed with a monster V12 engine, six-speed manual transmission, custom bodywork and a stripped-out interior.
When the new M8 arrives, all models will be powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 delivering in excess of 600 hp and will square off directly against the Mercedes-AMG S63 and S65 models.
Note: 2013 BMW Pininfarina Gran Lusso Concept Pictured