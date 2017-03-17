Timewarp 1989 Mercedes 500SL Has Less Than 1,000 Miles On It

This Mercedes R107 500SL has to be one of the least driven examples on the planet, having covered just 965 miles since 1989.
This means that this car has been driven for an average of just 34 miles every year since it was new, making us feel a bit sad but at least it looks like it’s been taken care of during all these years.
The black paint is described as flawless while the Cream Beige leather cabin is completely unmarked as you would expect from a car of this mileage, making this very late R107 an excellent opportunity for a collector.
Under the bonnet lies a 5.0-litre V8 with 242hp, with the car also equipped with features like the ‘Tempomat’ cruise control, air conditioning, green-tinted glass, heated seats and a separate hard top. There is also the original tool kit and book pack with the two hardtop release handles.
“It is always difficult to find Mercedes of this era with low mileage – like Porsches they were built to be used daily after all – but to find an R107 500 SL with less than 1,000 miles on the clock is just unbelievable,” said Paul Michaels, chairman of Hexagon Classics. “This example is perfect in every way and looks like it has just driven out of a showroom in 1989.”
As you would expect from a classic car in this condition, the price is not for the fainthearted; London-based Hexagon Classics is asking £94,995 (around $118k in current exchange rates) for it.