Tired Of Your Mercedes-Benz Citan Looks? Try This Package From Hartmann

Based on the Renault Kangoo, the Mercedes-Benz Citan isn’t exactly tuning material, but some owners may find Hartmann's cradle of goods quite appealing.
Part of the company's VANSPORTS performance program, this is a new styling series for the Citan, called 'CP Line', which adds front and rear spoilers, different side skirts and a small roof-mounted wing.
Contributing to its more aggressive stance is the sport suspension, which lowers the Citan by 25 mm on both ends, leaving enough space for the new set of wheels, 8x18-inch in size.
Open the door and you will be greeted by custom leather, which covers the seats, front armrest, gearshift lever, and parts of the door panels joined by soft-touch steering wheel, aluminum pedal pads with milled logo and anti-slip rubber strips, and carbon-design stripes.
Now, this is where most tuning packages aimed at small panel vans/MPVs would stop, but Hartmann decided to offer some chip tuning available for all engines of the Citan. However, details surrounding the power hike, or how much it costs, haven’t been released yet.