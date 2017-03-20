Top Gear USA Returns With Veteran Actor William Fichtner As A Host

BBC America announced the return of the Top Gear America, the US spin-off of the original Top Gear.
The new Top Gear America will be hosted by veteran actor William Fichtner, world champion Antron Brown and British motoring journalist Tom ‘Wookie’ Ford.
While most of us know Fichtner from movies like Armageddon, Black Hawk Down and The Dark Knight, it turns out that he’s a major car enthusiast. Brown’s title on the other hand says it all; he’s a three-time NHRA Top Fuel Division world champion.
As for Tom Ford, you should remember him from shows like Fifth Gear and BBC America’s Mud, Sweat and Gears. He’s also the associate editor of UK’s Top Gear magazine and a contributor to The Sunday Times.
"We are big fans of the mix of cars, credibility and charisma that adds up to the winning formula for Top Gear, and couldn't be happier that BBCA is now the home for the franchise in the US, with Top Gear America joining the original show on our network”, said Sarah Barnett, President of BBC America. “Bill, Antron and Wookie are serious gearheads who never take themselves too seriously. It will be quite the trip."
The new season will be divided in eight hour-long episodes and will debut on BBC America later this year.