Top Gear: David Tennant Crashed The Show’s Reasonably Fast Car

Top Gear is back with a new season, which is not only more exciting than the previous one, but also brings a few important novelties.
One of them was changing the 'Star in a Reasonably Price Car' celebrity lap into the 'Star in a Reasonably Fast Car', and swapping the Vauxhall Astra for a Toyota 86 in the process.
However, with rear-wheel drive and more power than the compact hatch, the Japanese sports car is at a higher risk of being involved in a mishap, something that ended up happening earlier than expected, during the show's second episode starring David Tennant.
Known for his roles in 'Doctor Who', 'Casanova' and 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire', among others, the 45-year old Scottish actor wanted some extra practice off-camera, after having Chris Harris in the passenger seat, RadioTimes writes, and he drove into one of the foam sides on the track.
Luckily, the damages were only cosmetic, affecting the door and rear quarter panel on the driver's side, leaving Mr. Tennant with a scare and an awesome story to talk about. This wasn't Tennant's first visit to the Top Gear studio as he took part in the celebrity lap during the Clarkson years (see video below) about a decade ago.
Tennant wasn’t the only one to crash a car while shooting the second episode of Top Gear's Series 24, as Chris Harris attempted to drift an Alfa Romeo Giulia through a hole in a wall that had a similar shape and size as the Italian premium compact car. His first attempt wasn’t successful and left some marks on the windscreen.