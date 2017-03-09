Top Gear's 'Reasonably Fast Car' Is A Toyota GT86

When U.S. readers watch the first episode of Top Gear's 24th season on March 12, we can confidently say you'll think the show will be back on form with Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid as hosts.
Unlike the Chris Evans era, these three have obvious chemistry, all know their cars very well and are enthusiasts through and through. As anyone who has watched episode 1 will now know, the show has also been changed in other ways.
Gone is the rally cross track used in the last season and instead, the original track is being used once again. Additionally, there’s a new reasonably priced car although it is now dubbed the ‘reasonably fast’ car.
Set to be used by celebrities throughout this season, it is a bright red Toyota GT86 that promises to be much more fun that the Suzuki Liana, Chevrolet Lacetti, Kia Cee’d and Vauxhall Astra used in previous seasons.