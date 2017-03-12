Toyota 86 Spruces Up With 860 Special Edition

Any way you look at it, a sports car like the Toyota 86 is always going to be a niche product. But sales have been declining for the model previously known as the Scion FR-S – from a peak of over 18,000 sold in the United States alone in 2013 to less than 7,500 last year.
You could understand, then, that Toyota is eager to encourage sales of its budget sports car before it's replaced. Hence the new 860 Special Edition.
Playing on the base model's name, the 860 edition gets some special trim and upgraded equipment to make it just a bit more tempting. It's being offered in either white or a unique shade of orange, with racing stripes, mirror caps, spoiler, and 17-inch alloys all done up in black.
The interior is similarly spruced up with black leather trim, orange stitching, and a long list of included equipment like push-button ignition, automatic dual-zone climate control, heated seats, and digital instrument display.
The 860 edition is set to go on sale later this month, priced at $30,400 with the six-speed manual or $30,760 with the automatic.