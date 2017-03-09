Toyota Confirms MR2 Successor To Sit Next To GT86 & Supra

Toyota is working on a spiritual successor of the MR2 roadster as part of the company’s plan to have a three-model strong range of sports cars, according to Gazoo Racing chief Tetsuya Tada.
This means that a lightweight spiritual successor to the MR2 will be positioned next to the GT86 and the upcoming Supra, with Tada-San saying to Evo that Toyota wants to have the trio in production together “As soon as possible”.
And staying true to the spirit of the last MR2 roadster, the new model will be as light and simple as possible.
With that said though, Toyota is thinking of using some of the hybrid tech found in its LMP1 racers in order to meet the future emissions standards and of course make the necessary connection to its motorsport programme.
This also means that a mid-engine layout is almost a certainty, as packaging a hybrid powertrain is easier. While the MR2 may not be a hybrid from the start, Tada-San says Toyota is “working very hard” to make the hybrid roadster a reality.