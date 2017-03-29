Toyota FT-4X Concept Coming To NY Show, May Preview New FJ Cruiser

Toyota will debut a new concept vehicle named the FT-4X at the 2017 New York Auto Show, on April 12.
Even though we first heard about the FT-4X back in October last year when Toyota trademarked the name in the States, the study is shrouded in mystery, and the official teaser image isn’t helping either.
However, if we were to look at a previous report, the trademark filling for the FT-4X name could mean that we're looking at a possible successor to the funky FJ Cruiser that ended production last year.
An FJ Cruiser replacement could challenge the likes of the next generation Jeep Wrangler and the upcoming Ford Bronco, with a rugged design and increased ground clearance.
And if you don't believe that the FT-4X has a good chance of hitting the assembly lines, then we'll remind you that Toyota has a history of producing concept cars wearing the FT (Future Toyota) designation. Moreover, in this case, the '4X' could stand for four-wheel drive, backing up the fact that we could be looking at a potent off-roader.