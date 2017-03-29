Toyota Hilux Tonka Concept Is A Dream Toy For Adults

Toyota's Australian arm and Tonka have teamed up to create yet another special vehicle - the Hilux Tonka Concept.
Based on the double cab version of the popular pickup truck, it features a black and yellow livery, carbon fiber skin bonnet and tailgate, air scoops, rear spoiler, off-road LED light bar on the roof and 35-inch tires.
Further mods include the extra ground clearance of 150 mm (6 in), heavy-duty suspension, rugged bash plate made from 6 mm-thick alloy that protects the sump and other vital components, and tubular side rails to protect the body and chassis, among other upgrades.
Powering it is a 2.8-liter engine, the output of which remains unkown. However, that unit is good for 174 horses and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque in the production version of the Hilux, and can work in conjunction with either a manual or an automatic gearbox.
Toyota has no plans of offering a production version of the playful Hilux Tonka, as it will only be displayed at 4WD shows, field days and expos across the country.